Haryana Budget 2022: Budget allocations for Transport, Civil Aviation and Tourism sectors
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 8, 2022 12:08 PM2022-03-08T12:08:47+5:302022-03-08T12:08:59+5:30
Here are the budget allocations for Transport, Civil Aviation and Tourism sectors
Transport - Rs 2,821.83 crore for 2022-23, has been allocated, an increase of 12.2% over the current year.
Civil Aviation - Rs 886.37 crore for 2022-23 has been announced an increase of 380.8% over BE (Budget Estimate) of the current year.
Tourism - Rs 310.24 crore for 2022-23, has to spend an increase of 55.1% over RE of the current year.
Meanwhile, the government before this also announced allocations for Industries, Road and Rail infrastructure, and other sectors
Industries - Rs 598.20 for 2022-23, has been allocated an increase of 31.1 over the current year
PWD (B&R) - Rs 4,752.02 crore to road and rail infrastructure has been announced an increase of 59.2 % over the current year.
Public Health Engineering - Rs 4,554.39 crore for 2022-23 to spend an increase of 33.9% over the current year.