Haryana Budget 2022: Budget allocations for Transport, Civil Aviation and Tourism sectors

Here are the budget allocations for Transport, Civil Aviation and Tourism sectors

Transport - Rs 2,821.83 crore for 2022-23, has been allocated, an increase of 12.2% over the current year.

Civil Aviation - Rs 886.37 crore for 2022-23 has been announced an increase of 380.8% over BE (Budget Estimate) of the current year.

Tourism - Rs 310.24 crore for 2022-23, has to spend an increase of 55.1% over RE of the current year.

Meanwhile, the government before this also announced allocations for Industries, Road and Rail infrastructure, and other sectors

Industries - Rs 598.20 for 2022-23, has been allocated an increase of 31.1 over the current year

PWD (B&R) - Rs 4,752.02 crore to road and rail infrastructure has been announced an increase of 59.2 % over the current year.

Public Health Engineering - Rs 4,554.39 crore for 2022-23 to spend an increase of 33.9% over the current year.