Haryana: Doctor and Cleric Arrested in Faridabad After J&K Police Seize 350 kg Explosives and AK-47s

In a major development in Faridabad, Haryana, police have arrested a doctor and a Muslim cleric in connection with a significant cache of IED-making materials and ammunition. The seizure was linked to an investigation led by Jammu and Kashmir Police, which had earlier uncovered explosives in the area. Speaking about the arrest, the cleric’s wife said, "The Police have taken away Imam Sahib. I don't know why he has been taken away. The Police never came to us before...Imam Sahib has been serving at the mosque for the past 20 years...The doctor used to come here five times a day, every day to offer namaz. He hailed from Kashmir..."

The Jammu and Kashmir Police claimed to have thwarted a major terror plot following several coordinated raids. Intelligence gathered after the arrest of Dr Adil Ahmad Rather led to the recovery of approximately 350 kilograms of explosives, two AK-47 rifles, and a substantial quantity of ammunition in Faridabad, Haryana, according to media reports. Earlier, an AK-47 rifle and ammunition were also seized from a locker linked to Dr Adil in the Kashmir Valley. Authorities said the latest raids were based on information provided by another doctor detained in connection with the case, whose identity has not been revealed.

The investigation traces its origins to 27 October, when posters linked to the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror outfit were spotted in Srinagar. CCTV footage allegedly showed Dr Adil Ahmad Rather pasting the posters, prompting further inquiry. On 6 November, Dr Adil, a resident of Qazigund in South Kashmir, was arrested from a hospital on Ambala Road in Saharanpur for his alleged involvement in distributing pro-JeM materials. Until October 2024, he had been serving as a Senior Resident at GMC Anantnag. Following his arrest, authorities searched the GMC Anantnag premises and recovered an AK-47 rifle from his locker.

Further developments saw the police detaining another doctor, Dr Muzamil, for suspected involvement in the case. During ongoing investigations, authorities also raided the rented accommodation of Dr Mufazil Shakeel in Faridabad, Haryana, where around 300 kilograms of explosives and an AK-47 rifle were recovered. The police indicated that these operations were part of a broader effort to dismantle a terror network with connections across Kashmir and other parts of India. Officials have emphasized that investigations are continuing, and more arrests may follow as inquiries deepen.