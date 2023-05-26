Haryana: Drug peddler arrested in Ambala

Chandigarh [India], May 26 : Haryana Police on Friday arrested a man on charges of drug peddling and recovered 3 quintals and 40 kilograms of 'chura post' from his possession in Ambala district.

The accused has been identified as Kalvinder Singh, a native of Jalmana village in Karnal district.

The police said that arrest took place during a checkpoint near Police Station Naggal on Hisar-Chandigarh National Highway 152.

"Our team received specific information on May 25, 2023, that the accused, identified as Kalvinder Singh alias Koder, a resident of Jalmana village in Karnal district, is involved in large-scale drug trafficking. It was revealed that the accused who intended to transport a significant quantity of contraband for supply will come towards Ambala in a truck. Prompt action was taken based on the information, and a checkpoint was set up on Hisar-Chandigarh National Highway 152 near Thana Naggal," a Haryana Police spokesperson said.

According to the spokesperson, police intercepted a vehicle bearing a Haryana registration number and conducted a search. "As a result, 3 quintals and 40 kilograms of 'chura post' was recovered from inside."

A case has been registered against the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

Further investigation is underway in this matter.

