Haryana expands Divyang pension scheme, adds 10 categories

Chandigarh, Jan 23 In a move towards inclusivity and support for Persons With Disabilities (PwDs), the Haryana Cabinet, presided over by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, on Thursday approved amendments to the Haryana Disabled Pension Rules, 2016.

As per the decision, 10 additional categories of PwDs will now be eligible for pension benefits. The move aligns with the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, under which the Central government has included 21 disability categories.

Until now, the state government has been providing pension benefits to individuals with 11 categories of disabilities. With the approval of the amendments in the rules, 32,000 more PwDs will be eligible to receive monthly pension benefits.

The newly included categories comprised cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, speech and language disability, multiple sclerosis and Parkinson's disease.

Currently, there are 2,08,071 beneficiaries in the state, receiving a monthly pension of Rs 3,000 under the Haryana Divyang Pension Scheme. With the inclusion of these 10 new categories, approximately 32,000 more PwDs will be benefited, an official statement said.

The Cabinet has also removed the age limit for individuals suffering from hemophilia and thalassemia to qualify for financial assistance. Previously, patients had to be at least 18 years old to receive financial support.

Under the new rules, assistance will be provided to these individuals regardless of age.

Furthermore, the financial assistance for hemophilia, thalassemia and sickle cell anemia will be provided in addition to any other social security pension the beneficiaries may already be receiving.

The Cabinet also introduced the Haryana One-Time Settlement Scheme for Recovery of Outstanding Dues of 2025.

In the new scheme formulated for the settlement of outstanding tax liabilities under seven pre-GST Acts, taxpayers with outstanding liabilities of up to Rs 10 lakh under any single Act will be granted a concession of up to Rs 1 lakh.

Additionally, 60 per cent of the remaining principal tax amount will also be waived off.

Furthermore, the taxpayers with outstanding liabilities of more than Rs 10 lakh and up to Rs 10 crore will also receive a 50 per cent concession on their tax amount.

Over 2 lakh taxpayers are expected to benefit from this scheme. Notably, all taxpayers availing of this scheme will have their interest and penalty amounts completely waived off. The taxpayers with settlement amounts exceeding Rs 10 lakh will be allowed to pay their principal amount in two installments.

The Cabinet also approved the Haryana Clean Air Project for Sustainable Development from 2024-25 to 2029-30.

The project aims to improve air quality and reduce emissions across the Indo-Gangetic Plain, a region that spans multiple state boundaries.

The Haryana Clean Air Project for Sustainable Development (HCAPSD) is a state government initiative supported by the World Bank.

The total proposed budget for the project is Rs 3,647 crore. The project will be financed through the World Bank’s Program for Results mechanism. The project will support the strengthening of air quality management systems in the state, while synergizing efforts being undertaken by the Central government.

It will focus on designing and implementing sector-specific air pollution abatement measures and facilitating coordination among Indo-Gangetic Plain states to reduce cross-border emissions. Additionally, the project aims to enhance the “ease-of living” for citizens across cities.

