Haryana Government Mulls Law To Rein In Private Coaching Institutes

The Haryana government is poised to introduce legislation aimed at regulating private coaching institutes, targeting issues like misleading advertisements and mounting stress among students.

The state government recently made public the draft of the Haryana Coaching Institutes (Control and Regulation) Bill, 2024, inviting feedback from stakeholders and the public.

Expected to be presented during the upcoming budget session starting February 20, the bill focuses on controlling and regulating private coaching institutes, including registration, monitoring study material costs, and other charges. The bill aims to safeguard the interests of students and guardians, alleviate student stress, and provide better academic support for various competitive exams.

Key provisions of the bill include mandatory registration of coaching institutes under district authorities, disclosure of curriculum and fee structure in prospectuses, and employing qualified teachers. The bill also targets malpractices such as misleading advertisements and false claims by coaching centers, with measures for grievance redressal at district and block levels.

Additionally, the bill empowers district authorities to inspect coaching institute records either voluntarily or in response to complaints, ensuring compliance with regulations.The district authority will take steps to rein in malpractices of bogus advertising and false claims (number of students selected in a particular exam, name of faculty and others) of coaching centres, said the draft Bill.

The district authority also seeks to address the issue of high levels of stress among students and their parents. To achieve this, the authority shall make comprehensive provisions as prescribed in the rules for reducing the stress level of students, said the draft Bill.