Haryana govt declares winter vacation in schools from January 1-15

The Haryana government has announced a winter break for both government and private schools, scheduled from January 1 to January 15, 2024, in response to the prevailing cold-wave conditions in various parts of the state.

As per the notice, all government and private schools will reopen on January 16, 2024. The chief minister's office has also requested schools to ensure the schedule is complied with.

Haryana government declares winter vacation in all government and private schools of the state from January 1 to January 15, 2024. pic.twitter.com/vyjmkfkwUS — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2023

Widespread cold weather conditions persisted in most parts of Haryana and Punjab, with Ludhiana emerging as the coldest location in the two states, recording a minimum temperature of 2.8 degrees Celsius. Other cities, including Ambala, Narnaul, Rohtak, Bhiwani, and Sirsa, also felt the biting cold, with respective minimum temperatures of 6.9 degrees Celsius, 6.4 degrees Celsius, 6.4 degrees Celsius, 6.9 degrees Celsius, and 6.4 degrees Celsius.

Karnal experienced cold weather as well, with a recorded low of 4.4 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, Chandigarh, the shared capital of the two states, reported a low temperature of 6 degrees Celsius.