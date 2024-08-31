Haryana: Migrant Worker Beaten to Death by Cow Vigilantes Over Suspicion of Eating Beef, Five Arrested

Haryana Mob Lynching: A migrant labourer from West Bengal was brutally beaten to death by cow vigilantes on suspicion of eating beef, police said. The incident occurred on Aug. 27 in Haryana's Charkhi Dadri district.

The victim, identified as Sabir Malik, and another labourer were attacked by a group of men who suspected them of consuming beef. Malik succumbed to his injuries, while the other labourer sustained serious injuries.

Police have arrested five individuals in connection with the incident. The accused have been identified as Abhishek, Mohit, Ravinder, Kamaljit, and Sahil. Two juveniles involved in the case have also been detained.

According to authorities, the accused lured Malik to a shop under the pretense of selling empty plastic bottles. Once there, he was mercilessly beaten with sticks. When bystanders intervened, the assailants took Malik to another location, where they continued the assault, resulting in his death.