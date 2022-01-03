Haryana minister launches vaccination for 15-18 age group

Chandigarh, Jan 3 Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Monday launched the Covid-19 vaccination programme for children in the age group of 15 to 18 years at a centre in Ambala cantonment.

Vij presented certificates to the children who got the jab. He said from January 10 a vaccination campaign would be started for frontline and healthcare workers and people with co-morbidities above 60 years of age.

So far the first dose in the state has been administered to 98 per cent people and the second one to 71 per cent.

'Saluting' the doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and Asha workers, the minister said 28 employees of the health department died while on Covid-19 duty. Likewise, 35 people of the Police Department lost their lives and some employees of the municipal bodies have also passed away due the infection.

