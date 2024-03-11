Haryana Road Accident: 6 Killed, Six Injured in Rewari After Car Collides With Parked Vehicle (Watch Video)
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 11, 2024 10:10 AM2024-03-11T10:10:38+5:302024-03-11T10:10:45+5:30
Six were killed and six others injured after an SUV crashed into a parked vehicle in Haryana's Rewari on Sunday night. The incident took place when the parked car was changing its tyres.
According to the reports, the incident occurred near a government school in Masani village when an SUV was coming from Khatoo village to Delhi. Four women and two men died in the collision.
Visuals From the Accident Site:
The news agency ANI reported that the incident occurred when changing the tyre of the parked vehicle with the 'stepney' near Kharkhara village. They were hit from behind after the XUV collided with the parked vehicle.