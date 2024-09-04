Haryana screening committee will decide on Vinesh and Bajrang: Pawan Khera

New Delhi, Sep 4 Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera on Wednesday evaded direct answers on the probable fielding of star wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Poonia in Haryana Assembly elections on the party ticket, saying that the party’s state screening committee is entitled to take a call on the issue.

Pawan Khera, when questioned by IANS over whether senior party leader Rahul Gandhi’s meeting with the wrestlers was the final go-ahead for their electoral debut, said that the Haryana screening committee will decide on this.

“If and when the panel decides, the information will be shared with the media," he said.

Earlier in the day, Olympians Phogat and Poonia met the Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi, fuelling fresh talks about them contesting elections on Congress ticket in the poll-bound state.

Vinesh Phogat’s probably candidacy as Congress nominee has been doing the rounds ever since her return from the Paris Olympics after heartbreak when she was disqualified ahead of the gold medal match. Veteran party leader and former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda’s endorsement of her likely candidature, some days ago, lent credence to the speculation, however, the party’s Central Election Committee didn’t deliberate on her name in its Tuesday meet, as per reports.

Meanwhile, the Congress is expected to announce its first list of candidates for the 90-member Assembly on Wednesday. Reports suggest that 34 names have been finalised so far and 15 more are under scrutiny.

Pawan Khera also reacted strongly to the Centre's move to allot "absolute" power to the Delhi Lt Governor on constituting any authority, board, or commission like the Delhi Commission for Women, the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission and more. In a notification, the Union Home Ministry said Delhi LG can also appoint members to such authority, board, commission or statutory bodies. Reacting to the MHA notification, the Congress leader said that Delhi residents are getting troubled and hassled because of the BJP government’s discriminatory practices and policies.

"People of the capital are bearing the brunt of power tussle brewing between the Centre and AAP dispensation," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor