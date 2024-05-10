Haryana Teacher Allegedly Poses as Pregnant Woman to Dodge Election Duty; DC Initiates Inquiry

Lok Sabha elections are underway in the country. The first three phases of polling for the Lok Sabha elections have been held. Teachers across the country have been given responsibilities in elections. Meanwhile, a teacher has reportedly taken a unique step to avoid election work.

In Haryana's Jind, a male teacher disguised himself as a pregnant woman to avoid election duty. After the matter came to light, the district election officer and DC called the teacher and the school principal and reprimanded him. An inquiry committee has been formed.

The district administration had sought data of staff from the departments for election duty. The staff data sent by the Government Senior Secondary School in Dahula to the district administration showed Satish Kumar, who works as PGT Hindi, as a pregnant woman.

As a result, Satish Kumar was not given any duty anywhere. After coming to know about the matter, the DC called PGT Satish Kumar, principal Anil Kumar, and the school's computer operator Manjit on Thursday and questioned them. The principal said the mistake was neither at his level nor that of the group education officer, adding that he did not know who made the mistake.