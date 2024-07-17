Haryana to provide cashless treatment to road accident victims

Chandigarh, July 17 Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said the victims will be provided free cashless treatment facility as well as compensation in hit-and-run accident cases.

The time limit for the process of application of compensation and payment to the victims has also been fixed.

The Chief Minister told the media that under this scheme the expenditure will be borne from the Haryana Road Safety Fund.

“A district-level committee will also be formed to properly implement this scheme at the district level,” he said.

He said an order for payment of compensation will be issued within 15 days of submission of the report by the Inquiry Commissioner.

“Compensation will also be paid within 15 days,’ the Chief Minister said.

--IANS

