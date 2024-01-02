Haryana to tackle waste in Gurugram, Faridabad

Chandigarh, Jan 2 Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Tuesday said the state has awarded contracts of approximately Rs 126 crore for processing an additional 15 lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste at Bandhwari in Gurugram.

Kaushal said that an action plan has been prepared to achieve this target by June.

Presiding over a meeting to assess waste disposal progress in Gurugram and Faridabad, Kaushal directed officers of the Pollution Control Board to take action against agencies and officials failing to address leachate waste management at the Bandhwari site.

He emphasised decisive action, including penalties and fines, against those responsible for waste management and disposal tasks in landfills at Gurugram and Faridabad.

He said that any delays in processing or disposal will not be tolerated.

Kaushal reviewed the development of the Mujheri site, progress on installing trammels, and ongoing works at the Partapgarh landfill site.

He also directed the commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Faridabad to complete development at Mujheri and install trammels by January-end, and to commence operations at the Partapgarh site by mid-February.

It was apprised at the meeting that Gurugram and Faridabad generate about 1,200 TPD and 1,000 TPD of fresh waste, respectively. Both the Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG) and Municipal Corporation Faridabad (MCF) conduct regular awareness programs on waste segregation and monitor daily compliance.

The MCG has achieved 47 per cent segregation, while the MCF has reached 44 per cent, with efforts ongoing to improve.

