Haryana: Two Bishnoi Gang Shooters Arrested From Nuh After Exchange of Fire

Nuh, April 30: Two shooters of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang were arrested from Haryana's Nuh after a brief exchange of fire, police said on Tuesday. According to officers, the shooters were arrested from Palla village under Nuh Sadar police station limits.

One of the shooters was shot in the leg and is currently undergoing treatment at a community health centre (CHC) in Nuh, they added.

Also Read | Salman Khan House Firing: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, and Aides Charged Under MCOCA.

The police informed further that the shooter was wanted in connection with a criminal case in Rohtak. A joint team of the Gurugram Special Task Force (STF), Nuh Police and Counter Intelligence of the Delhi Police Special Cell were involved in the exchange of fire, according to officials.

VIDEO | Bhagalpur road accident: "We were on our way to Pirpainti from Munger district. We were stuck in (traffic) jam near Ompuri, a hyva was crossing from the other side. As soon as the hyva came near our vehicle, there was loud noise and suddenly the hyva toppled over our… pic.twitter.com/ahZ2TiKAH4 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 30, 2024

"We were on our way to Pirpainti from Munger district. We were stuck in (traffic) jam near Ompuri, a hyva was crossing from the other side. As soon as the hyva came near our vehicle, there was loud noise and suddenly the hyva toppled over our vehicle. It happened due to overloading (of the hyva). Total there were 10 people in our vehicle, including the driver. Six people died on the spot," said an eyewitness Anup Lal Das.

Further investigation is underway, they informed. This is a developing story and more updates will follow.