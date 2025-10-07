Haryana’s IG Puran Kumar shoots himself dead in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, Oct 7 Haryana’s Inspector General of Police (IG) Y. Puran Kumar, an IPS of the 2001 batch, allegedly shot himself on Tuesday at his residence in Sector 11 in Chandigarh.

The officer’s wife, Amneet P Kumar, a senior IAS officer, is currently in Japan as part of an official delegation led by Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

Police said Puran Kumar allegedly shot himself with his service revolver, and his body was found by his daughter in the basement. However, no suicide note has been recovered from the crime scene. His death has left police and administrative circles in shock.

The incident reportedly occurred earlier in the day.

Chandigarh Police teams and forensic experts reached the crime scene for the investigation.

Chandigarh SSP Kanwardeep Kaur told the media that information regarding a reported suicide was received from House No. 116, Sector 11, Chandigarh, around 1.30 p.m. She said the deceased has been identified as Puran Kumar.

“The CFSL team is at the spot, and further investigation is underway,” she added. The police have also taken custody of Kumar’s mobile phones and other documents from the spot. The victim’s wife, Amneet, is posted as Commissioner and secretary in the foreign cooperation department and is expected to reach India on Wednesday.

As per reports, Kumar took the gun from a gunman on Monday. Last month, Kumar was transferred to Sunaria Jail in Rohtak, the same jail where Dera Sacha Sauda chief Ram Rahim is serving his sentence in the case of sexual exploitation of sadhvis.

Previously, Kumar had raised questions over the promotion of certain IPS officers belonging to the 1991, 1996, 1997, and 2005 batches. An engineering graduate, he was born on May 19, 1973, and was due to retire on May 31, 2033.

The investigating agency is examining whether recent professional developments or personal reasons may have contributed to the tragic step. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

