Hathras Stampede: Key Accused Devprakash Madhukar Surrenders, Says Advocate AP Singh

Devprakash Madhukar, the prime suspect in the Hathras stampede that resulted in 121 deaths, surrendered before the SIT, STF, and police, announced his Advocate AP Singh in a video message on Friday.

Advocate AP Singh said, "Dev Prakash Madhukar who was named in the FIR in the Hathras case, was said to be the main organiser has surrendered in front of SIT, STF and Police. We have handed him over to the SIT and the Uttar Pradesh Police. Now a thorough investigation can be done...His health should be taken care of, he is a heart patient and nothing wrong should happen to him..."

"There was my assurance that we would not seek anticipatory bail, file any applications, or approach any court, because what have we done? What crime have we committed? We pledged to surrender Dev Prakash Madhukar, present him before the police, cooperate in the interrogation, and participate fully in the investigation," he elaborated. However, as of now, the police have not provided any updates on this matter.

The arrest occurred a day after police apprehended six individuals linked to the stampede, all members of the satsang organizing committee. The tragic incident occurred on July 2 during a satsang led by self-styled spiritual leader Narayan Sakar Hari, also known as 'Bhole Baba'. As per the FIR, the congregation saw over 2.50 lakh attendees, despite the administration permitting only 80,000 people.

Previously, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced financial aid of Rs 2 lakh for the families of the deceased victims and Rs 50,000 for those injured in the incident.



