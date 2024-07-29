HD Kumaraswamy Health Update: Union Minister Advised Rest After Bleeding Caused by Medications

Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel HD Kumaraswamy suddenly rushed to the City’s Jaya Nagar-based Apollo hospital after the bleeding started from his nose while addressing a press meeting here on Sunday. While speaking on the BJP-JD(S) alliance strategy for a padayatra from Bengaluru to Mysuru scheduled for Monday when his nosebleed began. Seeing the blood drops on his white shirt he got a bit anxious and asked BJP leader BS Yediyurappa to continue and address the gathering.

Treated for almost four hours ENT doctors examined and later discharged him. According to the doctors, due to work stress and working without a break, it happened and was advised to rest. Kumaraswamy has undergone heart valve replacement thrice and is on medication. Kumaraswamy's brother-in-law and Bangalore Rural MP Cardiologist Dr. C.N. Manjunath said that Kumaraswamy takes blood thinners twice a day. The nosebleed may have occurred because of the medication. Also, due to his excessive air travel the nose gets dried and this might have caused the nose to bleed, Manjunath added.

