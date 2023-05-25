HD Kumaraswamy's son resigns from Youth wing of JD(S) days after facing defeat in Karnataka polls

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 25 : Nikhil Kumaraswamy, son of HD Kumaraswamy on Thursday announced his resignation from the post of the Janata Dal (Secular) youth wing following his defeat in the recently concluded Karnataka Assembly polls from the Ramanagaram Assembly seat.

It is said he submitted his resignation to the JD(S) state president CM Ibrahim.

The Karnataka Assembly elections were held on May 10 and results were announced on May 13.

He lost the election in Ramanagaram against Congress candidate Iqbal Hussain.

Nikhil lost to Congress candidate HA Iqbal Hussain by 10,715 votes while the BJP candidate Gautham Gowda secured 12,912 votes, as per the Election Commission of India earlier in the month.

The defeat came as a surprise as the Ramnagaram seat used to be a stronghold of the Kumaraswamy family. In the past, Ramanagar's seat was represented by HD Devegowda in 1994 and when he became the Chief Minister. Ramanagaram was later represented by HD Kumaraswamy who won in 2004, 2008, 2013 and 2018 Assembly elections.

Nikhil's mother Anita Kumaraswamy also had represented the Ramanagar seat previously after winning it during the 2018 by-polls. Earlier, Nikhil had contested Mandya's seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha election but lost to BJP-backed Independent candidate Sumalatha Ambareesh.

As per the Election Commission of India, Congress registered an emphatic win in the Karnataka Assembly polls winning 135 seats. The BJP which was in power was reduced to 66 seats and JD(S) won 19 seats.

