He made a mistake, will regret it, says BJP's Arun Singh after Laxman Savadi joins Congress

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 14 : After former Karnataka deputy chief minister Laxman Savadi decided to join the Congress on Friday, BJP Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh said that the former has made a big mistake and will regret it later.

While talking to , Singh said, "Even after losing the election, BJP made him deputy CM and then MLC, even after that, he is going to a party (Congress) with such quarrels where the leaders are divided into two groups. He has made a big mistake and will regret it later."

Savadi has decided to join the Congress, and informed the party's state president DK Shivakumar on Friday.

Savadi met the Congress's state president Shivakumar and the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah at the latter's residence in Bengaluru on Friday.

Shivakumar said a press conference will be held later today where Savadi will make his political switch official.

"We are welcoming Lakshman Savadi to the party at 4 pm. He will also address the press there. He has decided to join us," Shivakumar told reporters on Friday.

Savadi, on April 12, resigned as a Legislative Council member and from the primary membership of the BJP after missing out on a ticket to seek a fresh mandate from his Assembly constituency, Ath.

Former CM Siddramaiah said, "Savadi is joining the Congress. The BJP shouldn't have treated him like this. His only condition is that he should be treated properly. It's confirmed a hundred per cent that he will get a ticket to contest the Ath seat. I hope he wins his Assembly seat."

Meanwhile, former MLC and Congress leader Raghu Achar joined former ally JD(S) on Friday in the presence of party chief HD Deve Gowda and former CM HD Kumaraswamy.

Earlier, on Tuesday, the incumbent BJP announced its first list of 189 candidates. The list featured 52 fresh faces and 8 women.

In the 2018 polls, the BJP emerged as the largest single party, winning 104 seats, with the Congress and then ally JD(S) bagging 80 and 37 seats respectively.

The term of the current Karnataka Legislative Assembly will end on May 24. The counting of votes for the 224-seat Assembly will be held on May 13.

