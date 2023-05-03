"Health facilities should not be affected under any circumstances" MP CM Chouhan's directive to district collectors, commissioners

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 3 : Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that health services are essential services and should not be affected under any circumstances.

CM Chouhan gave the directive while addressing the Collectors and Commissioners of all the districts through Video Conferencing from CM House late on Tuesday night.

During the meeting, CM Chouhan also received information about the arrangements of health facilities from the officials.

"Health services are under essential services and there should be no hindrance to it. Leave no stone unturned for the smooth operation of emergency and critical services in the state. Going on strike is unethical (referring to the protest of health workers), but there is a provision for action. Make necessary arrangements in medical colleges and hospitals and take services of PG doctors," CM Chouhan said.

The CM added that uninterrupted health services should run smoothly at the district hospital, community and primary health centres. Take all necessary steps for the same. Collectors, the Commissioner and the Dean of the Medical College should make necessary arrangements to ensure proper treatment.

There should be no interruption in the treatment of serious patients. Sufficient arrangement of doctors should be maintained and maintain continuous communication with private nursing homes. Arrangement of sufficient quantities of ambulances should be maintained. The state government will bear the cost of treatment in private hospitals under Ayushman Bharat Yojana, CM Chouhan added.

He further said, "Doctors are considered to be a God to save human life. Don't play with human life and make arrangements everywhere. Health services should not be affected under any circumstances. Patients should not have any problem during an emergency."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor