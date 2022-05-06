Health has come on political agenda after 70-75 years, says NTAGI chief

National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) chief Dr NK Arora on Thursday said that for the first time after 70-75 years, health has come on the political agenda.

While talking to ANI, Dr Arora said, "For the first time after 70-75 years, health has come on the political agenda. It is time now that health is given its due importance, and COVID-19 has very clearly shown that health and wealth are part of the same coin."

The 14th meeting of the Central Council for Health and Family Welfare was held in Kevadia.

( With inputs from ANI )

