Health has come on political agenda after 70-75 years, says NTAGI chief

While talking to ANI, Dr Arora said, "For the first time after 70-75 years, health has come on the political agenda. It is time now that health is given its due importance, and COVID-19 has very clearly shown that health and wealth are part of the same coin."

The 14th meeting of the Central Council for Health and Family Welfare was held in Kevadia.

