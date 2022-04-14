Heat wave conditions in isolated pockets likely over NW India, MP after April 15

New Delhi, April 14 India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a fall in maximum temperatures is likely over parts of northwest India by nearly 2 degrees Celsius during next 24 hours due to the presence of a western disturbance and rise by 2-4 degrees Celsius thereafter over most parts of northwest India.

The IMD on Wednesday predicted heat wave conditions in isolated pockets over east Madhya Pradesh on April 16 and 17, Bihar on April 14, Jharkhand till April 15, west Rajasthan during April 15 to 17, Gujarat on April 15 and 16, Haryana-Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh, east Rajasthan and west Madhya Pradesh on April 16 and 17 and over Punjab on April 17.

No significant change in maximum temperatures is likely over most parts of central India during next two days and rise by nearly 2 degrees Celsius thereafter, it said.

In Gujarat, the maximum temperatures would rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius likely during next three days even as rest of the country may witness no significant change in maximum temperatures.

Jharsiguda in Odisha recorded the highest maximum temperature at 44 degrees Celsius on Wednesday even as maximum temperatures have fallen by about 2-3 degrees Celsius over parts of Rajasthan, west Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi, and west Uttar Pradesh during past 24-hours, as a result of which heat wave conditions have abated from these regions, the IMD added.

However, heat waves to severe heat wave conditions were observed in isolated pockets over Punjab; heat wave conditions were witnessed in some parts of Himachal Pradesh; in isolated pockets over Jammu division, east Uttar Pradesh, east Madhya Pradesh, northwest Rajasthan and Jharkhand.

Under the influence of western disturbance over north Pakistan and neighbourhood at lower tropospheric levels, light to moderate isolated or scattered rainfall is very likely over western Himalayan region till April 16.

Isolated thunderstorm or lightning is also likely over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on April 14.

Similarly, under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over Southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Kerala up to middle tropospheric levels, light to moderate fairly widespread or widespread rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm or lightning is very likely over Kerala-Mahe and Lakshadweep and isolated or scattered rainfall over Tamil Nadu-Puducherry-Karaikal, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka during next five days.

The IMD also predicted heavy rainfall over south Tamil Nadu on April 14 and over Kerala on April 14 and 15.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor