Heatwave conditions likely to continue during next 3 days in Odisha: IMD

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 11 : India Meteorological Department on Sunday said that hot weather and heat wave conditions will likely continue for the next three days in Odisha and several places in the state will experience temperatures 4-6 degrees Celsius above-normal.

While speaking to ANI, IMD Scientist Umashankar Das said, "We are expecting hot weather conditions and heat wave conditions to continue for the next three days. Apart from that, several places in Odisha will experience above normal temperatures by 4-6 degrees."

IMD Scientist Das further mentioned that an orange warning has been issued in this regard.

"We have issued an Orange warning. This condition will continue till June 13. We are expecting that afterwards there is a slight fall in temperature. So, heatwave conditions will no more prevail in various districts," he said.

As several parts of the country are grappling with severe heatwave conditions, IMD Scientist Naresh Kumar issued an advisory on the current situation in the country.

IMD Scientist Naresh Kumar said, "Talking about the heatwave conditions in India, the main heat wave zone currently is East India. The heat wave conditions are prevailing in Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal. For this, the IMD issued an orange alert in these regions. Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are also coming under the influence of heatwave."

