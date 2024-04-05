Heatwave in India: Karnataka Reports 2 Deaths in 5 Weeks, Govt Issues Guidelines

As temperatures soar to unprecedented levels, Karnataka grapples with 521 suspected heatstroke cases and two fatalities from March 1 to April 3, underscoring the severity of the situation. The Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority has released a set of guidelines in anticipation of a heatwave in the state in the next few days, as per an India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast.

In a circular issued on Wednesday, the state government said the IMD predicted a heatwave indicating above-normal temperatures in most parts of the country. The circular advised people to remain indoors during peak temperatures, especially between noon and 3 pm. It suggested that people drink plenty of water regularly, wear light-coloured and cotton clothes, use goggles and an umbrella/hat, and avoid alcohol, tea, coffee, and other carbonated drinks that can dehydrate the body.

The circular recommended keeping pets in the shade and providing them with plenty of water to drink, among other measures. It directed people to see a doctor if they feel dizzy or sick due to soaring temperatures.The government also warned against health effects of heatwaves such as dehydration, heat exhaustion, sunstroke and to identify these effects with symptoms. “Swelling and fainting are usually accompanied by fever below 102 degrees Fahrenheit, causing heat cramps. Sunstroke can be identified with symptoms like body temperature rising to 104 degrees Fahrenheit or higher and changes in breathing and loss of consciousness,” the government has stated.

The government has also directed district-level authorities to provide drinking water facilities at markets, bus stands, bus terminals and other crowded places, store veterinary drugs prescribed for treating animal heat-related diseases and provide essential drinking water to motorists.The government announced that measures have been taken to ensure drinking water supply through tankers and private borewells, as needed. Additionally, a contingency plan has been formulated as an alternative strategy to address any unforeseen water supply issues.The authority directed officials to conduct frequent inspections of fire safety in hospitals, industries, and crowded places to prevent fire during heatwaves.