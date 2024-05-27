Heatwave Scorches Haryana and Punjab; Mahendragarh Hits 47 Degrees

Haryana and Punjab persisted in enduring severe heat wave conditions, as maximum temperatures remained well above normal levels.

Mahendragarh, situated in Haryana, experienced scorching temperatures, reaching a high of 47 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, Rohtak and Hisar also grappled with the heat, recording maximum temperatures of 46.7 degrees and 46 degrees Celsius, respectively.

According to the Meteorological Department, Ambala reached a peak of 44.8 degrees, while Karnal recorded 43.7 degrees and Sirsa soared to 46.8 degrees. Gurugram experienced scorching heat at 45.8 degrees Celsius due to the prevailing heat wave. Chandigarh, serving as the joint capital of the two states, was not spared from the intense hot weather, with the maximum temperature reaching 44.5 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, Amritsar sweltered at a maximum temperature of 45.2 degrees Celsius, while Ludhiana recorded a high of 44.8 degrees. Patiala experienced scorching conditions at 45.7 degrees, while other cities such as Pathankot reached 44.5 degrees, Bathinda 45.2 degrees, Faridkot 44 degrees, and Gurdaspur 44.5 degrees.

The Meteorological Department warns that heat wave to severe heat wave conditions are expected to persist in Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh from May 26 to May 29.