Heatwave Warning: Goa Sees Rise in Cold and Fever Symptoms Amid Soaring Temperatures

Heat in the state has increased significantly, and it is expected that this April will bring even higher temperatures. Currently, the rising heat is causing health issues, leading to many experiencing colds and fevers. The health department has issued recommendations to combat this escalating heat.

The Indian Meteorological Department has forecasted an exceptionally hot summer nationwide. However, health concerns have already begun to surface with the onset of summer. Presently, numerous individuals in the state are grappling with illnesses such as colds and coughs, with a notable increase in diseases among children and the elderly. The intense heat has also exacerbated dust pollution, resulting in a spike in health problems. Both politicians and the general public are falling ill during the elections.

The Goa observatory is closely monitoring the escalating temperatures. There is a likelihood that the heat will further intensify in April this year. The Health Department has issued additional guidelines. If the Meteorological office provides any recommendations regarding the heat, we will promptly disseminate them. Director of the Goa Observatory, Nahush Kulakani, emphasized the importance of caution, stating that people should be mindful of their health. The health impacts of the rising heat are already being felt, underscoring the need for individuals to prioritize their well-being. Individuals experiencing symptoms like colds and coughs should seek medical advice. Dr. Mahesh Verlekar also advised taking necessary precautions to safeguard against the heat.