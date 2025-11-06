Heavy rain forecast across TN till Nov 11, schools shut in Tirupattur today

Chennai, Nov 6 Tamil Nadu is expected to witness widespread rainfall till November 11 due to the prevailing atmospheric circulation over the state’s interior regions, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

In its latest forecast, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai said that several districts in central and western Tamil Nadu are likely to experience moderate to heavy rain over the next few days.

The IMD attributed this to an upper-air cyclonic circulation persisting over the interior parts of the state, which is drawing moisture from the Bay of Bengal and triggering intermittent downpours.

For Thursday (November 6), the weather department has predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places in Ariyalur, Perambalur, Tiruchirapalli, Kallakurichi, and Tiruvannamalai districts, as well as in parts of Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, and Tirupattur. These regions are expected to receive spells of intense rain accompanied by thunder and lightning in some areas.

The IMD further noted that on Friday (November 7), the rain belt will likely shift southwards, bringing heavy showers to Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Theni, and Dindigul districts. Fishermen and residents in these districts have been advised to stay alert for potential flooding in low-lying areas.

In Chennai, the sky is likely to remain generally cloudy, with the possibility of light to moderate rain in a few areas. Though no major rainfall warning has been issued for the city, occasional drizzles and brief showers may occur, especially in the evenings and early mornings.

Meanwhile, following continuous rainfall since early morning, Tirupattur District Collector Siva Soundiravalli has declared a holiday for all schools in the district on Thursday as a precautionary measure.

However, colleges will function as usual, the District Collector clarified. Officials from the Disaster Management Department said that district administrations have been instructed to stay on alert and ensure preparedness for any eventuality, especially in areas prone to waterlogging and flash floods.

The IMD has advised the public to monitor weather updates regularly and avoid unnecessary travel in regions likely to experience heavy rainfall over the next few days.

