Heavy rain forecast for Bihar

Patna, Aug 22 Heavy rainfall has been predicted in parts of Bihar, including West Champaran, Patna, Vaishali and Kishanganj districts, in the next 24 hours.

Heavy rain accompanied by lightning has been forecast for East Champaran, Sheohar, Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Supaul, Araria, Purnea and Katihar districts, Patna weather office said.

People of Patna got respite from hot and humid conditions after moderate rain late last night.

In the last 24 hours, a maximum of 12mm rain was recorded in Araria, 10.2 mm in Kishanganj, 6.8mm in Sabaur in Bhagalpur district, 5.2mm in Madhubani, 5mm in Supaul, 2.4mm in Bhagalpur and 1.6 mm in Munger district.

On Monday, the maximum temperature was 35.1 degree Celsius, three degrees higher than normal.

People of the southern part of the state are reeling under hot and humid conditions and awaiting rain for respite.

