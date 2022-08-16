Heavy rain in Himachal, Bhakra & Pong dams brimming with water

Shimla, Aug 16 Heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh has increased the water level in the Bhakra and Pong dams, officials said on Tuesday. This time both the dams are brimming with water compared to last year but still short of water to reach the maximum limit.

Both the dams serve the irrigation requirements of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan.

"The water level in the Bhakra dam's Gobind Sagar reservoir and the Pong dam reservoir stood at 1,642 feet and 1,362 feet, respectively, on Tuesday," an official of the Bhakra Beas Management Board

