Heavy rain lashes coastal, interior Tamil Nadu for third consecutive day

Chennai, Dec 3 Widespread rain continued to batter coastal Tamil Nadu and several interior districts on Wednesday as the depression over the Bay of Bengal further weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area.

For Chennai and its neighbouring districts -- Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, and Kancheepuram -- the day brought yet another round of relentless showers. The downpour triggered sudden inundation across residential localities, arterial roads, and low-lying pockets, disrupting traffic and slowing down public movement.

Wednesday marked the third straight wet day of the week, following nearly a week of intermittent rain that has already affected small traders and daily-wage earners, who struggled to carry out routine business amid the persistent weather disturbance.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the system that had earlier intensified as Cyclonic Storm Ditwah weakened considerably as it drifted inland. “The depression (remnant of Cyclonic Storm Ditwah) over southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Tamil Nadu - Puducherry coasts moved slowly southwestwards and weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area,” the IMD said.

In its weather bulletin, the department added that the system was likely to continue its slow southwestward movement across north coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, further weakening over the next 24 hours. However, its residual moisture and circulation continued to trigger heavy rainfall across several districts.

Interior regions such as Villupuram, Cuddalore, and Tiruvannamalai also recorded repeated heavy spells with short intervals of relief as the weakened system advanced inland.

The widespread rains, while expected to taper later this week, have led to waterlogging in rural pockets and temporary disruptions in transport and agricultural activities.

Amid the adverse weather, spiritual and cultural traditions in Tiruvannamalai were carried on uninterrupted. Priests at the renowned Arunachaleshwarar Temple commenced the rituals for the annual Karthigai Deepam festival early Wednesday morning, lighting the first ceremonial flame -- the Bharani Deepam -- inside the sanctum.

Despite the rain, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister P.K. Sekar Babu, temple officials, and hundreds of devotees gathered to witness the auspicious moment, underscoring the deep cultural significance of the festival in the region.

With the weather system continuing to linger over the coast, authorities have urged residents to remain cautious, avoid waterlogged roads, and follow advisories issued by local administrations in the coming days.

