Heavy rain to continue over northeast, Sub-Himalayan Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar for next 3 days

New Delhi, Aug 24 The India Meteorological Department on Thursday said that heavy to very heavy rainfall spells are likely to continue over northeast, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and Bihar during the next three days.

Thereafter, isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, East Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Odisha during next two days.

In a bulletin, the weather agency said that in Northwest India, there is a forecast for light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall, along with isolated instances of heavy rainfall.

“This is expected to occur over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and East Uttar Pradesh on Thursday and Friday,” the IMD predicted.

Moving to East India, a similar pattern is anticipated with light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and isolated heavy rainfall activity.

“This weather pattern is likely to affect West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, and Odisha from Thursday to Saturday. Additionally, Jharkhand can expect these conditions on Thursday and Friday,” said the IMD.

Notably, isolated instances of very heavy rainfall are predicted for Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar on Thursday and Friday, as well as over Odisha on Thursday.

For Sub-Himalayan West Bengal-Sikkim, there's a heightened prediction of isolated extremely heavy rainfall on Thursday,

Turning to Northeast India, the forecast indicates light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall, along with thunderstorms, lightning, and isolated heavy rainfall activity.

“This is expected to persist over the region for the next five days. Notably, Assam and Meghalaya can anticipate isolated instances of very heavy rainfall during the period from Thursday to Saturday, while Arunachal

Pradesh might experience the same on Thursday and Friday,” said the weather department.

Across the rest of the country, there are no significant weather conditions expected over the next five days, it added.

--IANS

