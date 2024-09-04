Hema Committee Report: Malayalam Actor Nivin Pauly Booked in Sexual Assault Case; He Says ‘I Don’t Know That Girl’

A rape case was registered against Malayalam actor Nivin Paul after a woman complained that he sexually abused her at a hotel in Dubai in 2023 after promising her a role in a Mollywood film. Pauly said he didn't know the girl and denied the allegations against him.

A complainant from Kerala's Ernakulam district also named five others, including a producer. Pauly was named as the sixth accused in the FIR. Pauly said the allegations were “entirely untrue” and that he would handle it legally.

"I saw the news just now. I don’t know that girl, and I haven’t seen her. This is a baseless allegation. The news is affecting us because I have a family. I called for this press conference at this time because I am 100% sure that I am not at fault. An FIR has been registered, and I will handle the case according to the law and will fight against it. I will go to any extent to prove the truth. This will take time," Nivin Pauly said.

Police registered an FIR under various sections of IPC, including section 376 (rape). The incident took place in November 2023, as per the complaint.

The case will be investigated by the Special Investigation Team formed to investigate sexual misconduct complaints coming from Mollywood after the release of the Justice Hema Committee report. The report, released in August, detailed the various issues faced by women in the Malayalam film industry.