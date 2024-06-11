High Alert In Puducherry: 3 Dead After Inhaling Toxic Gases From Bathroom, Senior Citizens Evacuated

A suspected toxic gas leak in Pudhu Nagar, Reddiyarpalayam, Puducherry, led to the tragic deaths of two women and a 15-year-old girl. The deceased have been identified as Senthamarai, 72, her daughter Kamatchi, 55, and their neighbor Selvarani, 15. The incident, which occurred around 8 a.m., is believed to have been caused by the inhalation of toxic gases emanating from the bathrooms of their residences.

#WATCH | Puducherry CM N Rangasamy visits Pudu Nagar near the Reddiarpalayam area where 3 died due to poisonous gas leakage from a toilet. pic.twitter.com/CadNmG7nbH — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2024

Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy visited the affected area and announced immediate measures to address the crisis. All manholes in the Reddiyarpalayam and Pudhu Nagar areas are being opened and inspected. A high alert has been issued, and elderly residents have been evacuated as a precaution. Authorities are using loudspeakers to alert residents, advising those indoors to wear masks. Despite being rushed to the hospital, all three victims died on the way. The chief minister has announced the establishment of a medical camp in the area to provide immediate treatment to those affected.