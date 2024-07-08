High command has asked us not to create confusion over K’taka leadership: Min Rajanna

Bengaluru, July 8 Minister for Cooperation, KN Rajanna who openly defied orders of Deputy Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar, over making statements on creation of more Dy CM posts in Karnataka, said on Monday that the high command has asked him not to create confusion regarding leadership change in the state by making remarks.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Minister Rajanna stated, “No one should talk about creation of more Dy CM posts and change of CM. The matter of change of leadership will be taken care of by the high command. The decision of the high command is binding on all. “Even I feel that there should be no confusion in these matters. Wherever the changes are required, the high command will make decisions. The decision of the high command is final.”

When asked about Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s camp organising a fest in his name, highlighting his contributions to the state, Minister Rajanna maintained that there was no convention planned as such.

“I will share details later,” he stated.

Minister Rajanna, a close confidant of CM Siddaramaiah had vehemently insisted on the need for creation of more Dy CM posts to weaken the position of Dy CM Shivakumar.

He had also vouched for the candidature of a Dalit leader for the post of the CM if incumbent CM Siddaramaiah was replaced by any chance.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor