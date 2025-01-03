High Court appointed official inspects cleanliness arrangements in Gurugram

Gurugram, Jan 3 The Local Commissioner appointed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court arrived in Gurugram on Thursday to inspect the cleanliness system here.

A meeting was also held with the officials in the Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG) office in which matters, including cleanliness system, Construction and Demolition (C&D) waste, garbage disposal and the role of Bulk Waste Generators were discussed in detail.

In the meeting, the MCG Commissioner Ashok Kumar Garg told the delegation that the MCG area has been divided into four zones, which have 36 wards.

Sixty-eight villages are also included in the corporation area, and the MCG has a population of 24,14,975, and there are 6,759 officers and employees.

MCG has a 4,596-km road network, a 3,738-km drinking water supply network, 42 ​​micro STPs, 1,276 parks, 75 water bodies, 404 water harvesting systems, and 89,716 streetlights.

The MCG Chief said that about 1,200 tonnes of garbage is generated daily in the corporation area, for which an agreement was made with Ecogreen Energy Private Limited in August 2017 to collect it from door to door, transport it to the Bandhwari plant and dispose of the garbage in the plant.

When the work of the agency was not found satisfactory, a termination notice was issued to the company in June 2024.

Apart from mechanised sweeping machines, the civic body has also employed sanitation workers for cleaning the roads and the services of a firm are being taken to collect garbage from door to door.

Along with this, garbage is collected from secondary garbage collection points and sent to the Bandhwari garbage disposal plant.

So far, 34.22 lakh metric legacy waste has been disposed of in the plant and the tender process is going on for the disposal of 14 lakh metric tonnes of garbage.

Giving information about the debris generated from construction and demolition activities, it was told that 1,000 to 1,200 metric tons of debris is generated daily in the corporation area and about 11 lakh metric legacy debris is lying at various places.

The corporation has a C&D waste disposal plant in Basai.

Apart from this, work is being done towards setting up C&D waste disposal plants at three other places.

To prevent illegal dumping of C&D, the corporation has formed a sanitation security force, which is monitoring the area 24 hours a day and seven days a week.

The force has issued 142 challans in the last two months and has seized 40 vehicles as well as registered 14 FIRs.

The corporation has identified 55 C&D bulk waste generators and issued notices to them and the process is underway to increase the capacity of the Basai plant to 1,000 tonnes per day.

The Municipal Commissioner said that the corporation has issued separate helpline numbers for sanitation, horticulture and C&D waste so that citizens can complain on these helpline numbers.

The Commissioner informed the team that the MCG has signed an agreement with NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Limited for waste management, which will set up a plant to make charcoal from waste.

Apart from this, 2 Jatayu machines are engaged in improving the cleanliness system of the area.

Garbage trolleys and dustbins have been placed at garbage-vulnerable points so that garbage does not spread on the ground.

Moving further towards the Polythene-Free Gurugram campaign, cloth bag vending machines have been installed at 10 places.

Apart from this, the Better Clean Ward Incentive Scheme has also been started, in which it has been announced to do additional development work of one crore rupees in the first ward and 50 lakh rupees in the second ward.

It was told in the meeting that under the Solid Waste Management Rules 2016, work is being done rapidly to ensure compliance with waste management rules at bulk waste generators.

For this, the corporation has created a BWG registration portal and the monitoring cell is inspecting BWGs daily and registering them on the portal.

A fine of Rs 25,000 is also being imposed on those who do not follow the rules.

So far, 997 BWGs have been registered on the portal.

