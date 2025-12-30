Himachal Cabinet approves filling of 53 Assistant Professor posts in medical colleges

Shimla, Dec 30 The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu, on Tuesday decided to fill 53 posts of Assistant Professor and 121 posts of different categories in medical colleges to strengthen the health sector. These posts include teaching and non-teaching faculties and para-medical staff.

In addition, the Cabinet approved to creation of 600 posts of Assistant Staff Nurse through the HP Rajya Chayan Aayog under the Assistant Staff Nursing Policy.

It also gave nod to pay incentive at the rate of 20 per cent of basic pay for faculty doctors who have acquired the qualification of Doctor of Medicine and Master of Chirurgiae. It was also approved to fill 40 posts of Job Trainee and Junior Engineer (Civil) in the Jal Shakti Vibhag.

It further approved to fill 10 posts of Block Development Officer in the Department of Rural Development through direct recruitment. The Cabinet approved to creation of a dedicated Sub Cadre for CBSE schools with defined recruitment, training, tenure and performance evaluation norms in 100 identified schools.

It decided to include children enrolled and studying in Tong-Len School in Dharamsala and children of disabled parents, either both or a single surviving parent with disability of 70 per cent or more, under the ambit of Mukhya Mantri Sukh Aashray Yojna.

It decided to include those children under Sukh Ashray Yojna whose either one parent is dead and the other has left the children to grow for themselves.

The Cabinet gave the nod to build a world-class township on the border of Himachal and Chandigarh at Shitalpur. It decided to amend Rule 3 of the Himachal Pradesh Real Estate (Regulation and Development Rules, 2017 to regulate and promote the real estate sector, to bring transparency in the real estate business and speedy dispute redressal.

The Cabinet approved the proposal to utilise the Skill Development Institution Building of Buildings and Other Construction Welfare Board at Palkwah Khas in Una district, and SDRF will be shifted to this complex.

It approved a project proposal for resilient livelihoods, Sustainable Small Ruminant and Empowered Himalayan Shepherds under Pastoralists Employment in Himalayan Ecosystems for Livelihoods (PEHEL).

The goal of the project is to ensure livelihoods, strengthen of rural economy, preservation of ecological balance in high altitude areas, modernise pastoral practices, conserve indigenous breeds, besides strengthen market linkages and value addition.

Also, an Act would be introduced for the smooth movement of pastorals and all forest land and meadows to be opened for Gaddis livestock.

--IANS

vg/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor