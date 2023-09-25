Himachal CM launches promo of Pre-World Cup Paragliding contest

Shimla, Sep 25 Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu on Monday launched the official website and promo of the Pre-World Cup Paragliding competition starting on October 26 at word acclaimed Bir-Billing site in Kangra district.

So far, 159 participants from 28 countries have got themselves registered for the event being organised jointly by the Billing Paragliding Association and the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corp.

The participants are from the US, Australia, New Zealand, France, Sweden, Germany, China, South Africa, Belgium, the United Arab Emirates, Iran, Kazakhstan, Norway, Nepal, Vietnam, the Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Canada, besides teams of the Indian Air Force, the Indian Army and the Indian Navy will be participating.

The event has received approval from both the Federation of Aeronautical International Paragliding World Cup Commission and the Aero Club India, the paramount governing body for paragliding.

Keeping safety a top priority, two teams from the Army Adventure Wing and the Indian Air Force Adventure Wing, with dedicated rescue teams, will be there to respond to emergencies.

Besides, helicopters will also be available, further bolstering comprehensive safety measures. The Chief Minister said known as the ‘Paragliding Capital of India’, Bir-Billing has gained a global reputation in the world of paragliding. Also it famous for trekking, mountain biking, spiritual studies, etc. This destination has long been an attraction for renowned paragliders from around the globe, drawn by its breathtaking vistas and ideal flying conditions.

