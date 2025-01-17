Himachal CM opens 750-KW solar plant in Dharamsala

Dharamsala, Jan 17 Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu on Friday inaugurated the first 750-KW solar power project at Dharamsala in the state's Kangra district, built with an outlay of Rs 4.74 crore.

The project will generate approximately 2,000 units of electricity daily, yielding a monthly income of Rs 2.80 lakh, an official statement said.

The construction work of the project was started in October 2023 and completed in November 2024.

The Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Ltd (HPSEBL) has entered into an agreement to purchase electricity generated from this project.

The project features 1,364 solar panels equipped with comprehensive safety measures, including lightning and fire protection, as well as an earthing and bonding system to ensure electrical safety.

The Chief Minister said the government is promoting green energy and working on a comprehensive strategy to harness solar energy.

He said seven solar power projects with a combined capacity of 72 megawatts would soon be allocated.

Additionally, surveys and studies are underway for eight projects with a total capacity of 325 megawatts.

He said for the first time, the government was moving towards developing 200 panchayats as “Green Panchayats” by installing 200-kilowatt ground-mounted solar plants. Sukhu said the 32-megawatt Pekhubela solar energy project in Una district was opened public on April 15, 2024.

From April to October 2024, the project generated 34.19 million units of electricity in six and a half months, earning Rs 10.16 crore.

Additionally, the five-megawatt solar energy project in Bhanjal in Una was commissioned on November 30, 2024, while the construction of the 10-megawatt Aghlaur solar energy project is expected to be completed shortly.

The Chief Minister said the government is aiming to make the state the first 'Green Energy State' in the country by 2026 to ensure environmental preservation.

