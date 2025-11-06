Himachal High Court pulls up NHAI over delay of Shimla highway

Shimla, Nov 6 The Himachal Pradesh High Court has come down heavily on the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for the inordinate delay of over six years of completion of the Parwanoo-Solan-Kaithlighat-Shimla four-laning project and its poor maintenance.

The Bench, comprising Chief Justice G.S. Sandhawalia and Justice Jiya Lal Bhardwaj, was hearing court on its own motion.

Amicus curiae Ganesh Barowalia assisted the court in examining the current road conditions and compliance of its earlier directions.

The court noted that despite NHAI's claim of substantial completion, the project was delayed by over six years.

It observed that several stretches, particularly near Kandaghat, Datyar, and Chakki, are still in pitiable condition, causing hardship to commuters.

The Bench directed the state government and the NHAI to complete pending rectification and slope protection works within 10 days, failing which the restriction on toll collection at Sanwara toll plaza would continue.

The court also stressed that maintenance of roadside drains and removal of debris from hill slopes were essential to prevent further road damage.

Listing the matter for next hearing on November 11, the Bench appreciated the amicus curiae in ensuring accountability in the highway construction and maintenance across the state.

Counsel for the state said for the Parwanoo-Solan stretch the completion work date for the slope protection is March 16, 2026.

The maintenance estimate of Rs 15.20 crore for a period of 12 months has been prepared, the tenders were invited and the work has been awarded to N.H. Construction Pvt. Ltd.

The work of drain cleaning, muck removal and clearance of the Parwanoo-Solan section is in progress by the contractor, Dinesh Kumar Sharma.

Regarding the second stretch from Solan to Kaithlighat Section of NH-05 the length is stated to be 21.510 km, out of which four laning work of 18.988 km is complete.

The construction work on the remaining stretch of 2.513 km and approximately 1.3 km along the national highway and including the Kandaghat bypass of 1.2 km is presently in progress. The traffic diversions have been necessitated at seven locations and the completion is likely to be done by October 2026, except for the Kandaghat bypass.

