Himachal Pradesh Budget 2022: Honorarium of Zilla Parishads, Vice President, Honorarium of President to increase

Himachal Budget: Honorarium of Zilla Parishads, Vice President, Honorarium of President also increased, Honorarium of BDC also increased, Member of Panchayat Samiti, Panchayat Pradhan, Up-Pradhan, Honorarium of the member also increased.

Rs. 10000 to Zilla Parishad, Rs. 6000 to Member Zilla Parishad, Rs. 9000 to Panchayat Samiti, Rs. 6550 to Vice President Panchayat Samiti, Rs. 5550 to Member Panchayat Samiti, R.s 5550 to Pradhan Gram Panchayat, Rs. 3500 to Up-Pradhan Gram Panchayat and member village The panchayat will now get Rs. 300 per meeting.

Also, people above sixty years will get pension giving exemption in income limit. The age limit for old-age pension has been reduced to 60 years. Everyone above 60 years will get social security pension. There will be complete relaxation in the age limit. 40 thousand new people will get social security pension. An announcement was made to increase the pension of leprosy patients from 60 to 69 years from Rs 850 to 1000.