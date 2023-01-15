Himachal Pradesh CM condoles demise of former Minister Mansa Ram
By ANI | Published: January 15, 2023 05:57 AM 2023-01-15T05:57:52+5:30 2023-01-15T11:30:13+5:30
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday condoled the demise of senior Congress leader and former Minister ...
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday condoled the demise of senior Congress leader and former Minister Mansa Ram.
"Mansa Ram had served the state for a long time and also contributed significantly for the development of his area. Praying for the peace of the departed soul. I express deep condolences to the bereaved family members," Sukhu said.
Former Himalayan State Minister Mansa Ram (82) breathed his last at Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla.
Mansa Ram had contested a total of 12 elections in his political career and won 6.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app