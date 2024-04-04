Himachal Pradesh: Earthquake of Magnitude 5.3 Strikes Chamba District
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 4, 2024 10:11 PM2024-04-04T22:11:06+5:302024-04-04T22:12:30+5:30
An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 on the Richter Scale hit the Chamba district, Himachal Pradesh on Thursday evening. According ...
An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 on the Richter Scale hit the Chamba district, Himachal Pradesh on Thursday evening. According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake occurred at 9:34 PM and tremors were felt across North India.
Open in app
An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 on the Richter Scale hit Chamba, Himachal Pradesh, at 21:34 pm today: National Center for Seismology pic.twitter.com/DuHDZGSftq— ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2024