Himachal Pradesh: Earthquake of Magnitude 5.3 Strikes Chamba District

An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 on the Richter Scale hit the Chamba district, Himachal Pradesh on Thursday evening. According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake occurred at 9:34 PM and tremors were felt across North India.

An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 on the Richter Scale hit Chamba, Himachal Pradesh, at 21:34 pm today: National Center for Seismology pic.twitter.com/DuHDZGSftq — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2024