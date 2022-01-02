Himachal Pradesh: One dies, five injured in road accident

A 25-year-old woman died and five others sustained injuries in a bus accident at GaraMod interstate border near Swarghat in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district, said the police.

As per Bilaspur SP, Saju Ram Rana, the accident occurred due to overspeeding and the driver is absconding.

Both the buses were on way from Manali to Chandigarh which went out of control near Gara Moda in the Swarghat area of Bilaspur district on the Himachal and Punjab border. In both the buses, 90 passengers were travelling.

( With inputs from ANI )

