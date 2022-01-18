Himachal Pradesh reports 3,084 new COVID-19 cases

Himachal Pradesh reported 3,084 new cases of COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, said the state health department on Tuesday.

During the last 24 hours, 15,588 samples were tested, out of which 3495 were RT-PCR tests.

With this, the total case count in the state has gone up to 2,48,895.

In the state, 1,581 people recovered during the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 2,31,328.

Five people died during the last 24 hours, taking the deaths in the state due to the virus to 3,885.

There are currently 13,639 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

( With inputs from ANI )

