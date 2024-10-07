Himachal Pradesh: Stones Pelted at Vande Bharat Train in Una, Four Coaches Damaged

Four coaches of the Vande Bharat Express en route to New Delhi from Bandoura station here were damaged when miscreants pelted stones at the train. No passengers were injured in the incident.

The officials said unidentified people hurled stones at the train near Basal village around 1:15 pm on Saturday and broke window panes of two coaches. Railway police officials said the damage to the train is being assessed and all efforts are being made to catch the culprits.

On October 4, the Vande Bharat Express traveling from Patna to Tatanagar was targeted by stone pelters in Jharkhand. The incident occurred between the Sarmataar and Yaduudhih stations, approximately 4 kilometres from Koderma.