Himachal withdraws free electricity for tax payers
By IANS | Published: July 12, 2024 11:07 PM2024-07-12T23:07:11+5:302024-07-12T23:10:07+5:30
Shimla, July 12 The Congress government in Himachal Pradesh on Friday at a Cabinet meeting decided to withdraw the free electricity scheme benefitting all income-tax payers.
However, the 125-unit free power subsidy to domestic consumers will continue for all other categories, including BPL and IRDP families.
A decision in this regard was taken at the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu.
