Himachal withdraws free electricity for tax payers

Shimla, July 12 The Congress government in Himachal Pradesh on Friday at a Cabinet meeting decided to withdraw the free electricity scheme benefitting all income-tax payers.

However, the 125-unit free power subsidy to domestic consumers will continue for all other categories, including BPL and IRDP families.

A decision in this regard was taken at the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu.

--IANS

