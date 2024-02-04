Hindu Outfit Moves Agra Court Against Annual 'Urs' of Shah Jahan at Taj Mahal

The Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM), a right-wing organization, has filed a plea in a local court opposing the upcoming annual 'Urs' (death anniversary) of Mughal emperor Shah Jahan at the Taj Mahal. The petition questions the free entry for the 'Urs' event, hosted at the monument under the protection of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), and seeks a prohibitory injunction restricting it. The petitioner argues that religious events inside ASI monuments are illegal.

The additional civil judge (junior division) at the civil court in Agra accepted ABHM's petition on Friday, scheduling March 4 for the hearing. The three-day 'Urs,' a traditional death anniversary event for a Sufi saint, is set to take place from Feb 6 to 8 this year. The ceremony, commemorating Shah Jahan's death in 1653, involves rituals like 'chadar posh,' 'sandal,' 'gusul,' and 'kul.'

According to TOI reports, ABHM spokesperson Sanjay Jat claimed that the ASI denied information about permission for the 'Urs' under the Right to Information Act. Therefore, the petition seeks to prevent the 'Shahjahan Urs Celebration Committee' from organizing the event at the Taj Mahal. In response, committee chairman Sayyad Ibrahim Zaidi asserted that yearly permissions from the ASI have been secured. He refuted the claim that there is no authorization for the 'Urs,' emphasizing its historical continuity, with approvals from governments during colonial times and post-independence.

Notably, there have been cases filed in various courts alleging that the Taj Mahal was a Hindu temple, with a pending suit in Agra court and a recent dismissal by the Allahabad High Court. However, this marks the first instance when a court has been asked to intervene and stop the 'Urs' at the Taj Mahal.