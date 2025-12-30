Hindu society struggled for over 500 years for Lord Ram's temple in Ayodhya: MP CM Yadav

Bhopal, Dec 30 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Tuesday that the people from Hindu society have waited for more than 500 years to witness the 'Pratishtha' of Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya.

Chief Minister Yadav said this while addressing a religious event organised to mark the beginning of celebration for the second anniversary of 'Pratishtha Dwadashi' (consecration ceremony) of Ram temple.

The programme attended by large number of youths and Hindu priests at Yova Sadan in Bhopal's Malviya Nagar, was organised by BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma.

"Our (Hindu) society can't forget the struggle and sacrifices for more than 500 years to celebrate the second anniversary of Lord Ram's temple. It becomes more auspicious when we celebrate the occasion on basis of Vedic system," Chief Minister Yadav added.

He said that the religious event could take place only under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and following the historic order from the Supreme Court.

The Chief Minister added that the BJP-led state government is promoting religious and cultural activities among school children to enhance the values of life.

The anniversary of Lord Ram's temple will be celebrated on December 31 in Ayodhya, with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath would lead the ceremony.

Rajnath Singh is expected to offer prayers to the idols of gods and goddesses that have been placed in the temples built over parkota wall and sapt mandap.

A total of 14 temples have been constructed around Lord Ram Lalla.

On 'Pratishtha Dwadashi', which will take place on December 31, the deity will be anointed with 'Panch ras' with fifty-six dishes offered to Lord Ram Lalla as 'bhog'.

The idol of the Lord Ram Lalla was consecrated at the Ayodhya temple on January 22, 2024.

