'Historic victory for people': BJP's Kapil Mishra on Kejriwal's resignation announcement

New Delhi, Sep 15 BJP leader Kapil Mishra on Sunday termed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's announcement that he would resign "a historic victory" for the people of the national capital.

"Finally, a corrupt Chief Minister is being forced to leave his seat," he said, terming that it was a big win for the people of Delhi and a day to celebrate.

"We (the BJP) had said that the corrupt Arvind Kejriwal would have to resign. He is the second Chief Minister in Delhi who has had to go because of corruption. First, it was (Congress leader) Sheila Dikshit, and now it's Kejriwal's turn. This is the same person who was not ready to resign even if he was jailed and had said he would run the government from prison. But today, the Supreme Court has taken action, and Kejriwal is being forced to resign and leave his seat."

Mishra, who was earlier in the Aam Aadmi Party, hit out at Kejriwal for planning to ask people to vote for him if they thought he was honest, the same issue he had campaigned on for the recent Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP leader mentioned that Kejriwal and his family had asked people in Delhi to vote for him because he was honest, but the public's verdict showed they saw him as corrupt and believed he belonged in jail.

Mishra also challenged Kejriwal's chances in future elections, stating: "Whether elections happen in November or February, Kejriwal will never become Delhi's Chief Minister again. Today marks the end of a corrupt CM's reign, and it's a historic day for the people of Delhi in the fight against corruption."

Kejriwal made his sudden announcement two days after he received bail from the Supreme Court in the alleged liquor policy scam, but with a number of conditions that would prevent his functioning as Chief Minister.

On Sunday, Kejriwal visited the Aam Aadmi Party headquarters and met party leaders and workers. It was here that he announced that he would "resign from the position of Chief Minister in two days. I will not remain in the CM’s seat until the people declare that I am honest. Until the public gives its verdict, I will not return to the seat of the Chief Minister".

