History sheeter Akhtar Mirza shot dead in Rajasthan's Baran

History sheeter Akhtar Mirza has been shot dead over an alleged illegal mining dispute in Mirzapur in Baran district, police said.

In a firing incident on Saturday, one person has been shot dead and a probe is underway, Kalyan Mal Meena, SP, Baran said.

Reportedly, Mirza was on his way to Mirzapur on a motorcycle to give food to his family members and other labourers present at a farm, when a group of persons attacked hinm.

The attack took place between Mirzapur and Chahedia and the attackers used lathi and sharp weapons and also fired at Mirza in front of his 17-year-old son.

Police has been deployed in huge numbers around Mirzapur and Chahedia following the murder of Mirza. Several top police officials have also reached the spot and the body was taken to Mirzapur hospital, said Baran SP Kalyan Mal Meena. He also said that the murder was carried out due to an old enimity with Mirza.

"The accused are being identified and teams have been formed to nab them all," said the SP.

The relatives of the deceased Mirza, have however refused to take the body until the accused are arrested. The relatives have alleged that there were four to five bullet marks on the body of Mirza.

In an earlier incident, Mirza and his brother had fired on some people in 2018. Akhtar and his family members were sentenced following which they left Chahediya and started living in Sangod with his family. A similar incident took place in 2019 too.

Recently, Akhtar had lodged a complaint with police stating that his life is in danger.

